HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,092 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. 3,652,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

