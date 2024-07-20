HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,011. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.