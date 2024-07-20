HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $59.49. 2,035,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,017. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

