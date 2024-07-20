Head-To-Head Review: Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) versus Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) and Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boxlight and Mynd.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 629.34%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Mynd.ai.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $172.63 million 0.03 -$39.16 million ($4.65) -0.13 Mynd.ai $413.56 million 0.31 -$37.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Boxlight and Mynd.ai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mynd.ai has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Mynd.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Mynd.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -25.10% -64.01% -10.36% Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mynd.ai beats Boxlight on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software, which enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform; and LYNX, a lesson building app. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system for robotics learning; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based campus-wide communication and control solution; and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive LED flat-panels and audio solutions. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Mynd.ai

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

