Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $224.92

Shares of Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.92 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.92). Henderson Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.92), with a volume of 17,796 shares trading hands.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,071.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 480.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44.

Henderson Opportunities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Henderson Opportunities’s payout ratio is -6,190.48%.

About Henderson Opportunities

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

