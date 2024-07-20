Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.80 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). 24,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 51,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40 ($0.49).

Hercules Site Services Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

