Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Shares Down 14.3%

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.58). Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.68).

Hermes Pacific Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.16.

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

