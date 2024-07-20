Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.020-2.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.02-2.18 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $62.81. 1,451,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,697. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $77.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

Get Our Latest Report on HXL

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy C. Hachey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.