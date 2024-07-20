Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.25. Highway shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 55,394 shares changing hands.
Highway Trading Down 5.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.
Highway Company Profile
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
