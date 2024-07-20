Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Trading Up 5.5%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 44,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 165,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hippo in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Hippo in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.06). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 93.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hippo news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $272,309.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 123,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hippo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

