HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,591 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.15% of HNI worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in HNI in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,966 shares of company stock worth $1,685,119. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HNI traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $48.35. 255,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

