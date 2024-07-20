Homestead Advisers Corp Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $48,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,976,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,081. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $43.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

