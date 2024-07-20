Homestead Advisers Corp Has $123.48 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 773,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $123,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.04. 2,631,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

