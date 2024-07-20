Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 900 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $56,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,722,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.35. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

