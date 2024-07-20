Homestead Advisers Corp Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 444,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940,000. Diamondback Energy comprises 2.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.25% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FANG traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.47. 1,348,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,974. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.45 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.60.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

