Homestead Advisers Corp Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $100,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after buying an additional 1,797,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $159.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,427,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,900. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

