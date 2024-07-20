Hop Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,537.61 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $111,537.61 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

