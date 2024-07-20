HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $647.82

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 647.82 ($8.40) and traded as high as GBX 667.10 ($8.65). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 666.70 ($8.65), with a volume of 12,892,707 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.37) to GBX 830 ($10.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.56) to GBX 700 ($9.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 792 ($10.27).

The company has a market cap of £123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 685.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 648.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery bought 26,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £191,789.87 ($248,722.44). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

