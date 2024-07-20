HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $479.82. The company had a trading volume of 728,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $575.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.69.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

