Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.05.

NYSE HUM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.38. 1,075,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.78 and a 200 day moving average of $346.70. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

