Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday.

Immunic Price Performance

Immunic stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 254,999 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 100.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

