Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.05. 490,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,892. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

