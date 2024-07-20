Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Infosys Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,443,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,934,494. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

