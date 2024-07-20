Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.
Infosys Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,443,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,934,494. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.
Infosys Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on INFY
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Infosys
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.