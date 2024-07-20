Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $68,280.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,179,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

DBX opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dropbox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 61,292 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

