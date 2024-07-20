Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $43,206.80 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $43,206.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, David Linetsky sold 66 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,302.18.

On Tuesday, June 18th, David Linetsky sold 41 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $787.20.

On Thursday, April 18th, David Linetsky sold 269 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $6,146.65.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $22.92 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 447,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 443,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.