Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $1,002,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QLYS opened at $142.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.93. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.60 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

