Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.74.

ISRG traded up $38.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,724. The company has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $456.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

