Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.63 and last traded at $48.78. Approximately 66,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $316.36 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

