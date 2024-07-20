Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 26th

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1443 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.
About Invesco High Yield Select ETF
