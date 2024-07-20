iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 24th

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Performance
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Company Profile
