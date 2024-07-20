IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Down 0.2%

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.28. 1,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 2.45% of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

