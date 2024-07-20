iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Shares Down 4.2%

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 71,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 24,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s payout ratio is presently -21.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF ( NASDAQ:ICOP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned 6.48% of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

