iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $297,843,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,780,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVV traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $552.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,663. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.59. The firm has a market cap of $476.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.