iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 166.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of BATS HEFA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 403,042 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

