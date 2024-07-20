iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 636,112 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 34,246 shares during the period.
FLOT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.01. 471,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
