iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Shares Bought by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned about 2.53% of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 1,150.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 176,673 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBIB remained flat at $25.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

