iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $30.76. Approximately 1,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

