iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 150,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,653. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.76. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $107.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

