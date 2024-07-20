iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,725. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $309.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.