iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,512. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

