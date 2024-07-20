iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.66

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.66 and last traded at $78.65, with a volume of 24463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

