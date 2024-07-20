iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,484 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,173. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.59 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

