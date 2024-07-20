iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $108.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

