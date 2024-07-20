iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 344,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the previous session’s volume of 74,354 shares.The stock last traded at $64.81 and had previously closed at $65.56.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.