J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

