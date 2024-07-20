J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New $55,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,485,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,891,877. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.68 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.