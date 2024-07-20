J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $267.12

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 267.12 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 271 ($3.51). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.51), with a volume of 7,140,275 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBRY. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 266.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4,546.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21,666.67%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.41), for a total value of £498,774.24 ($646,834.70). Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

