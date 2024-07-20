Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) Trading 1.8% Higher

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.66. 55,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 72,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

