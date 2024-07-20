Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Shares Down 6.7%

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 315,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,729,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Jeffs’ Brands Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jeffs’ Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

