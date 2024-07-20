Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as €26.78 ($29.11) and last traded at €26.80 ($29.13). Approximately 80,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.16 ($29.52).

Jenoptik Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

